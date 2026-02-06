The Philadelphia Eagles are at a crossroads following the exit of offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland.

The 63-year-old announced Wednesday night that he was stepping away from his role after 13 seasons with the Eagles. He joined the franchise in 2013 and went on to become the longest-tenured member of the coaching staff, serving under three head coaches: Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, and Nick Sirianni. During his tenure, Philadelphia reached the playoffs nine times, advanced to three Super Bowls, and won two Lombardi Trophies.

Under Stoutland, seven players combined for 27 Pro Bowl selections. Jason Kelce earned seven Pro Bowls and six All-Pro honors, while Lane Johnson was selected to six Pro Bowls and named All-Pro twice. Brandon Brooks made three Pro Bowls, Jason Peters earned four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro nod during Stoutland's time with the team, and Evan Mathis collected two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro selection. More recently, Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens combined for five Pro Bowl appearances.

The Eagles' identity ran through Stoutland's offensive line, the force behind the lethal tush push and the driving block that helped Saquon Barkley amass an astonishing 2,005 rushing yards in 2024.

A prime example of Stoutland's coaching magic is Philadelphia's current offensive tackle, Jordan Mailata. Drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Mailata entered the league with no football experience after growing up playing rugby in Australia. Stoutland first scouted him while he was training at IMG Academy in Florida and helped guide his transition through the International Player Pathway Program.

When talking with PHLY Eagles on Thursday, Mailata admitted he's “heartbroken” about Stoutland leaving.

“Immediately, I bawled my eyes out,” said Mailata. “Talked to Stout, and I couldn't formulate a sentence. I was just crying. And I told him, you know, I'll come and see him as soon as I got back home. A lot of people asked me to make a statement. Right now, I just, online at least, social media, I don't think there are enough words to put in a social media post on how I think of the man and how much he has helped change my life. So, I'm to be honest, selfishly I'm very heartbroken.”

Mailata paid his dues behind veteran blockers before becoming a starter, earning second‑team All‑Pro honors in 2024, and playing a crucial role in the Eagles' Super Bowl run.

What lies ahead for Stoutland is still uncertain. Initially, a continued role with the organization seemed likely; however, multiple NFL teams are reportedly knocking on his door. With new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion assembling his own staff after a down offensive season in 2025, the Eagles now face the challenge of replacing one of the most influential position coaches in franchise history.