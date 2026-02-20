A.J. Brown is one of the most feared wide receivers in the NFL today, but early in his career, he was just a rookie trying to survive the intense scrutiny of Mike Vrabel.

During a recent appearance on the Dudes on Dudes podcast, the Philadelphia Eagles star got brutally honest about his time with the Tennessee Titans. Brown admitted that the relationship with his former head coach, who now leads the New England Patriots, wasn't always sunshine and rainbows. In fact, it started with a lot of “hate-doodling.”

“At the time, I didn’t really like Vrabe. I didn’t like him. I admit that, he knows that,” Brown told hosts Julian Edelman and Brian Hoyer. “In my notebook, I used to write ‘I hate Vrabe. I hate Vrabe. I hate Vrabe.’ Right? But, I was doing that to pretend like I was taking notes to look like I was engaged.”

Eagles WR AJ Brown on #Patriots HC Mike Vrabel: “He’s gonna call on you in the meetings. He wanna make sure that you’re staying engaged… At the time, I didn’t really like Vrabe. I didn’t like him. I admit that, he knows that. So, [in my notebook] I used to write ‘I hate Vrabe.… pic.twitter.com/cJsA76eYMJ — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) February 19, 2026

The tough love stemmed from Vrabel’s relentless coaching style. Brown noted that Vrabel would constantly call on him during meetings to ensure he remained locked in. As a rookie in 2019, Brown didn't initially see the vision.

Article Continues Below

“He was so hard on me when I was a rookie… I didn’t really understand what he was trying to push me to be,” Brown explained.

Whatever Vrabel was doing, it worked. Despite the internal friction, the Eagles receiver put together a historic debut season under Vrabel's watch. In 2019, Brown hauled in 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. He led all NFL rookies in receiving yards and averaged a staggering 20.2 yards per catch, establishing himself as a premier deep threat.

While Mike Vrabel just finished a successful 2025 campaign, leading the Patriots to a 14-3 record and a Super Bowl LX appearance, Brown has continued his dominance in Philadelphia. He finished the 2025 season with 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, marking his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

The “hate” has clearly turned into respect. And with rumors of Brown looking to make a move to the Patriots, this deadly duo may just reunite in New England.