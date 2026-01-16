The Philadelphia Eagles certainly had some drama throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Especially when it came between wide receiver AJ Brown and head coach Nick Sirianni. With the campaign now over after a 23-19 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, rumors are swirling that Brown may have asked the franchise for a trade before the deadline.

It's said that the 28-year-old wideout asked for a trade, not once, but multiple times throughout the season, according to Joseph Santoliquito of Bleeding Green Nation. Reports indicate that he may have asked for a trade as early as Week 3.

“AJ Brown asked for a trade numerous times this past season (as early as after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3), multiple sources confirmed to Bleeding Green Nation.”

The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, despite still managing to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth time in his career. Brown ended the campaign with 78 receptions, 1,003 yards (second-lowest in his career), and seven touchdowns through 15 games played.

Throughout the season, AJ Brown was the topic of conversation due to voicing his frustration with his role in the offense. Things just weren't clicking with Jalen Hurts like they used to, as the Eagles weren't able to score as easily as last year.

His future in Philadelphia is up in the air for now, as speculation grows that the front office could elect to trade Brown this offseason. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman gave a long-winded response about the idea of trading the seven-year veteran, and seemed non-committal to keeping or trading AJ Brown. Only time will tell how the situation plays out. Until then, Brown will more than likely remain in the rumor mill.