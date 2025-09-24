The Philadelphia Eagles won their 15th game in its last 16 contests on Sunday, defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 33-26. Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown finally had a breakout game, with six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. You might think that would put Brown in a happy state of mind.

But that is apparently not the case.

Following Wednesday's practice, the Pro Bowl wide receiver met with the media to discuss the state of the Eagles' offense.

“It took too long as an offense for us to adjust.” A.J. Brown spoke about the need to shift when teams take away Saquon and be “attackers” on Sunday against the Bucs. pic.twitter.com/aZEBIcyK3U — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) September 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The goal is to win the game, and obviously we want to do that first,” Brown said.

“I think it kinda just took too long for us as an offense to adjust and be more aggressive. If one thing is not working, I was just saying ‘let's not keep trying to hit our head on the wall and see if it is going to work. Let's mix it up and do what we need to do.”

Brown was referencing his comments after Sunday's win, when he vented some frustration.

During the first half against the Rams, the Eagles had -1 yards of offense. They continued to try to run the football against a stout Rams front with Saquon Barkley. It was obviously not a misguided approach.

Barkley rushed for 460 yards in the two meetings against the Rams last season. But clearly, Los Angeles was prepared.

Trailing 26-7 at the half, the Eagles opened up the offense. Quarterback Jalen Hurts began firing the ball downfield to Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, to much success.

One train of thought might be why mess with a winning recipe. After all, the Eagles' have only lost once since late September last year. But if you read the tea leaves, Brown would like to see the offense be more proactive and aggressive.

An argument can be made that Philadelphia should have lost all three games this season. You won't block a winning field goal at the gun for the win every week.

Will Eagles' offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo heed the advice? We will find out in a potential playoff preview this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.