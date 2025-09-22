The Philadelphia Eagles trailed the Los Angeles Rams during their Week 3 clash on Sunday. However, they were able to pull their way back later in the game. AJ Brown and his Eagles teammates pulled off a big 33-26 win over the Rams in front of their home fans.

Brown helped lead the way offensively for his team. He was targeted 10 times, a season-high so far. The Eagles star caught six passes for 109 yards on the day. He also hauled in his first touchdown of the season in the third quarter to help continue the rally.

Touchdown for A.J. Brown! Comeback brewing for Philly? LARvsPHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/YiKACSCDpQ — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brown's usage has been a topic of discussion this season, as he entered the game with six catches on nine targets for 35 yards. After the game, the Eagles star took time to talk about Philadelphia's offensive approach. And he made a bit of a demand from his offensive coordinator moving forward.

“Me, personally, I truly believe, man, we got so many good players on this team, and at times you can feel like we’re being conservative and I don't think it should be like that. I think it should [be] let your killers do they thing, and play fast and play aggressive,” Brown said on Sunday, via beat reporter Jeff McLane.

“I’m not saying that we haven't been, but for me, personally, that's what I would like. Obviously, we're gonna run the ball and we're gonna set up the run off the pass and the pass off the run. But we have a lot of good players, and I feel like you should just let us go. It shouldn't be like that.”

Eagles' AJ Brown responds to OC criticisms

There have been criticisms around new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo early in the season. Patullo replaced Kellen Moore, as he left to take the head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints. So far, the offense hasn't felt as dynamic as it did under Moore.

It's only three games, but there are concerns. Brown was asked about these criticisms after the game Sunday. And he took the time to defend Patullo, saying that no one person is to blame for the slow-ish start to the year.

“If you’re going to blame anyone, blame all of us. It’s not just him. It’s just he’s the new name and he’s gonna get all the blame. But it’s all of us. It takes a group effort and all of us being on the same page,” the Eagles star told McLane on Sunday.

Brown had a massive impact on this game. And the Eagles are 3-0 despite their questionable start to the year offensively. Philadelphia can move to 4-0 on the young season when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.