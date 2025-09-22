The Philadelphia Eagles secured a dramatic 33-26 comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, capped off by Jordan Davis blocking a potential game-winning field goal and returning it for a touchdown.

With just seconds remaining, Rams kicker Joshua Karty lined up for a 44-yard attempt, only to see it knocked down at the line.

Jordan Davis scooped it up, rumbled to the end zone, and crossed the goal line with teammates alongside him, sealing Philadelphia’s third straight win to open the season.

According to NBC Sports’ Dave Zangaro, the finish carried an extra layer of history.

The last time the Eagles blocked two field goals in one game was exactly 50 years earlier, on Sept. 21, 1975, when Bill Bergey swatted away two attempts against the New York Giants.

Half a century later, Philadelphia repeated the feat, with Jalen Carter blocking one earlier in the contest before Davis delivered the iconic final blow.

For most of the afternoon, it didn’t look like Philadelphia would be celebrating. The Rams had built a commanding 26-7 lead early in the second half before stalling completely.

Jalen Hurts led the charge back, tossing three touchdowns after halftime, while the defense stiffened to prevent Los Angeles from scoring again. What had been a blowout flipped into a nail-biter, culminating in one of the most memorable finishes of the young NFL season.

The victory extends a pattern for the Eagles in 2025: every game has come down to the wire, with their first two wins against Dallas and Kansas City decided by just three points.

This time, the margin of victory was seven, but only because of the last-second score on special teams. Head coach Nick Sirianni praised his defensive front afterward, crediting Carter and Davis for turning their weekly preparation into game-changing moments when it mattered most.

Wide receiver AJ Brown also made headlines after the win, voicing his belief that the offense needs to unleash its playmakers more aggressively.

He caught six passes for 109 yards and his first touchdown of the season in the comeback, later saying, “Let your killers do their thing, and play fast and aggressive.”

AJ Brown's comments reflected both confidence and urgency as Philadelphia looks to sharpen an attack that has been inconsistent early on.

At 3-0, the Eagles remain unbeaten and will now travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, a matchup of two undefeated NFC contenders.