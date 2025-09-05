Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had an uncharacteristically quiet and low-impact game in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, marking a low point in his career not seen since his rookie days with the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

According to a stat posted by Dante Koplowitz-Fleming, this was the first time Brown was not targeted in the first half of a game since Week 16 of 2019. In that season opener against the Cowboys, Brown recorded zero targets, zero receptions, and zero receiving yards in the first half.

The game’s situation was unusual because the Eagles managed to take a 21-20 lead at halftime without needing Brown’s involvement in the passing game. Quarterback Jalen Hurts focused his throws down the middle and favored running backs, with Hurts himself scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Brown’s absence from early targets was conspicuous because he is typically the Eagles’ main receiving weapon, especially working the outside. To add to that, the game even broke an NFL record.

This lack of targets left fans and analysts questioning his role in the offense in that early half. Brown wasn’t alone; DeVonta Smith also had a subdued start with just one reception. The Eagles’ rushing attack dominated, which partly explains the minimal passing to Brown. Nevertheless, it’s a rare and concerning scene for a player of Brown’s caliber and production.

The last time Brown experienced such a quiet first half was almost six years ago, showing how consistent he’s been in contributing to his teams. This game against the Cowboys was a clear departure from that norm. Moving forward, it will be critical for Brown to bounce back and reclaim his role in the Eagles’ offense to avoid deeper problems that could affect the team’s passing dynamics.

Overall, the first half against the Cowboys was a low point for Brown’s career and a surprising start to his 2025 campaign. Hopefully things change, because the former Titan did not look too pleased with himself as he sat on the sidelines.