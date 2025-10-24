The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be without AJ Brown in Week 8 when they take on the New York Giants, as the star wide receiver is dealing with a hamstring injury. It's a less-than-ideal situation, as Philly finds itself without one of its marquee players for Sunday's contest.

Brown, who is 28 years old, is officially ruled out after missing practice throughout the week leading up to the game against the Giants. The Eagles announced his status on Friday in the team's latest injury report.

Reports indicate that scar tissue from Brown's hamstring injury remained tight throughout the week, which is why the Eagles ruled him out for Sunday, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Philly will hope that scar tissue loosens up in the next couple of weeks.

“WR A.J. Brown’s hamstring remained tight from scar tissue as the week progressed, an NFL source said,” McLane noted. “That’s why he didn’t practice all three days and has been declared out for Sunday’s game vs. the Giants.”

Article Continues Below

With AJ Brown out of the picture, DeVonta Smith will have to step up as the Eagles' primary wide receiver. Tight end Dallas Goedert should get some more looks from quarterback Jalen Hurts as well.

This will be Brown's first game missed this season. It comes at a time that has seen the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver play rather well in his previous two games. After seemingly turning it up a notch lately, Brown will now focus on nursing his hamstring injury for at least one week.

Initial reports suggested the Eagles star could be available. However, after Brown missed Friday's practice, it appears that he is not ready to return to action just yet. The decision to rest Brown gives the two-time second-team All-Pro some extra time to heal his hamstring, as the club will have a bye in Week 9. That gives Brown a full two weeks to potentially recover in time for the Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Through seven games played so far this season, AJ Brown has recorded 29 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns. 121 receiving yards and two of his scores came in the Eagles' 28-22 Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.