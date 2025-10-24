The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 8 as the franchise hopes to advance to a 6-2 record. However, injury concerns surround wide receiver AJ Brown, as his latest update suggests he could be unavailable.

Reports indicate that Brown, who is 28 years old, missed another practice on Friday, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com. This is AJ Brown's third missed practice in the week leading up to the game against the Giants.

“No practice for AJ Brown.”

This news comes just a couple of days after a report from Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, claiming that the four-time Pro Bowler was on track to play. There was some belief that Brown would at least be a limited participant on Friday. But that was seemingly not the case.

“Eagles WR AJ Brown didn't practice with a hamstring injury, but from what I understand, he's tracking toward playing Sunday vs. the Giants.”

Missing practice throughout an entire week is never an ideal situation. Especially when it comes to a hamstring issue, which can tend to linger. The only spark of hope comes from a comment from head coach Nick Sirriani, who claimed that AJ Brown doesn't have to practice at all to play against the Giants in Week 8, per Rotowire. Regardless, it appears Brown's availability is up in the air.

The Eagles kick off against the Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST. However, it turns out that AJ Brown will not be available for the contest after officially being ruled out on Friday. That gives the star wideout extra time to nurse his hamstring issue, as Philadelphia has a bye in Week 9.