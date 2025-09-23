Over the weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 3-0 on the season after their come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams.

It has been a long time since the Eagles have lost a football game, but the vibes don't seem as high because they are playing in close games. Fans, spectators, and former players are critical of the Eagles despite not losing a game since December 22 against the Washington Commanders, the team that they then blew out in the NFC Championship game one month later.

The Eagles are the best team in the NFL until proven otherwise. They have a chance to beat any opponent, and while teams may start figuring them out if they haven't already, the Eagles still contain a stacked roster with multiple All-Pros on both sides of the ball.

The defense has looked great, but the offense is what is receiving the most criticism early on in the 2025 season.

Former Super Bowl champion Drew Brees was on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday to discuss the Eagles' offense.

“I respect Philly,” Brees said. “They are winning games and finding a way to win games. I can't stand to watch that offense. It’s the most boring offense. It is, I'm sorry.”

He continued by saying that the NFC East, in his opinion, is the toughest in the league.

“That’s the toughest division in football, too, so let’s see how it plays out. Hey, if CeeDee Lamb could catch a post route in Week 1, then the Cowboys have them beat.”

Watching the tush push every time you see the Eagles in goal-line formation does make them seem a tad “boring.” However, the team is playing to their strengths and does not care if they are boring or not. The Eagles contain one of the best offensive line groups in the league and are dynamic at running the ball. Jalen Hurts has had trouble finding his receivers at points during a game, but the Eagles found a way to come back against the Rams and win. They are getting everyone's best outing. Whether they are “boring” or not, Philly has another Super Bowl contender and could easily be playing in February once again.