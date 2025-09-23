After the Philadelphia Eagles stormed through the 2024 NFL season and took down Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX, questions naturally followed about whether they could build something lasting. NFL insider Dianna Russini added to that discussion when she compared the 2025 Eagles to the 2024 Chiefs, framing Philadelphia as the team most likely to take the mantle of the league’s next powerhouse.

Are the 2025 Eagles the new version of the 2024 Chiefs? This Eagles team keeps finding ways to win, says @DMRussini — and has yet to play its best game.https://t.co/OTNcJeouQZ pic.twitter.com/7VAYCDchB4 — Scoop City (@ScoopCityShow) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Russini’s point carries weight because of how the Eagles are structured. Saquon Barkley, who played a pivotal role in the championship run, spoke about the balance of talent on both sides of the ball and the culture that has taken root under Nick Sirianni. Quarterback Jalen Hurts echoed those sentiments, reminding observers that the team has not yet “arrived,” suggesting there is more to accomplish.

The front office has also done its part. General manager Howie Roseman built this roster with a focus on sustaining success, locking up key players like Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and DeVonta Smith for multiple years while finding immediate contributors in the 2024 draft. The addition of Barkley gave the offense a new dynamic while Vic Fangio’s defense emerged as the league’s most dominant.

The Eagles are building toward something bigger

The Eagles retained 17 of 22 starters from last year’s Super Bowl squad and made difficult choices to ensure financial flexibility. That balance of roster continuity and forward-looking planning is a key reason why Russini compared them to the Chiefs at their peak.

Philadelphia’s core is young, with Zack Baun the oldest projected starter on defense at just 28. Hurts and A.J. Brown are locked in for years, while the offensive line remains anchored by veterans Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata under the guidance of Jeff Stoutland.

History shows how difficult dynasties are to achieve. Only eight franchises have defended a Super Bowl title, and no team has ever won three in a row. Yet the Eagles find themselves in a rare position, fresh off dethroning the league’s last dynasty while potentially beginning one of their own.

Russini’s comparison underscores the moment. Philadelphia is not only chasing another Lombardi Trophy. It is chasing history.