The Philadelphia Eagles have not been at their best in a number of games this year. That includes Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders, but even though the Eagles made a number of errors, they played well enough to beat their hosts 29-18 and clinch their second consecutive NFC East title.

Cooper DeJean just did a wrestling move on Quinyon Mitchell for his interception celly. And his teammates counted 1-2-3.

While there was a lost fumble on the opening kickoff, the defense did its part in shutting down the Commanders offense. One of the key performers was defensive back Cooper DeJean, who came up with a key interception late in the third period that went a long way to cementing the Eagles victory.

DeJean, who is one of the best safeties in the league, read quarterback Josh Johnson's eyes and raced to the far sidelines to pick off the pass. After the interception, he celebrated with his teammates by performing a wrestling move on teammate Quinyon Mitchell that looked quite a bit like WWE great John Cena's Five Knuckle Shuffle.

As DeJean finished the moved by pantomiming a pin on Mitchell, his Eagle teammates counted three with enthusiasm.

Eagles take charge in the 2nd half to put Commanders and NFC East away

The Eagles trailed 10-7 at halftime, but they were not about to let the Commanders find a way to come through with an upset. The Eagles took the lead in the 3rd quarter when quarterback Jalen Hurts hit tight end Dallas Goedert with a 15-yard TD pass. That play culminated a 16-play, 74-yard drive that took 10:35 off the clock.

The Eagles added to their lead after DeJean's interception. Running back Saquon Barkley paid off a 7-play, 37 yard drive when he pounded into the end zone from 12 yards out.

Backup running back Tank Bigsby put the game away when he scored on a 22-yard run. That gave the Eagles a 29-10 lead with 4:26 to play.

Barkley finished the game with 132 rushing yards and a 6.3 yards per carry average, while Hurts completed 22 of 30 passes for 185 yards.