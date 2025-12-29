Nick Sirianni explained why he won't apologize for the Philadelphia Eagles' ugly 13-12 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the Week 17 matchup, Philadelphia already secured a top four finish in the NFC standings. They locked up the NFC East crown for the second consecutive year, settling themselves as a fierce contender this season. However, they have ups and downs on offense as the game against Buffalo showed that once again, seeing Philadelphia only produce 13 total points.

Sirianni reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Ralph Vacchiano. He decided to look on the bright side of the win despite the issues he saw throughout the course of the matchup.

“You got to give yourself points when you win. When you win football games, there's always things to clean up when you come out of a football game. But if you come out of a football game where you win on the road in a hostile environment, man, they got really good fans, against a really good football team that's had the sustained success that we have,” Sirianni said.

“If you come out of this and you're just thinking about all the negative things that happen, that makes for a miserable existence. We'll get there. We'll get to what we need to clean up. And you know, really good first half by the offense, not a great second half, and a lot of different reasons why. Winning is hard in this league, and I'm always gonna enjoy a win, and then I'm gonna be really hyper critical on myself first and foremost, and then, and then the rest of the guys after that, and the coaches. So, yeah, you feel great.”

How Nick Sirianni, Eagles performed against Bills

Nick Sirianni understands how important it is for the Eagles to grab a close win on the road over the Bills, a high-quality playoff team.

Philadelphia controlled the lead from start to finish, taking a 13-0 lead at halftime. Even though Buffalo attempted a fourth-quarter rally, the Eagles made enough big plays down the stretch to deny the comeback.

Philadelphia improved to an 11-5 record on the season, having already secured the top spot of the NFC East Division standings. They have a firm lead over the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New York Giants. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at third place. They are above the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers while trailing the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles will look to end the regular season strong before gearing up for the playoffs. They will be at home when they host the Commanders on Jan. 4 at 4:25 p.m.