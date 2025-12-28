The Philadelphia Eagles are in the middle of a possible Super Bowl preview in Week 17 as they take on the Buffalo Bills. During the contest, Dallas Goedert managed to set a new franchise record for Philly early on in the game.

Goedert recorded his 11th touchdown this season on Sunday in the first quarter against the Bills. That means the 30-year-old tight end now has the most recorded scores in a single season for his position in the Eagles' franchise history, according to team Director of Football Communications John Gonoude.

“Dallas Goedert has set a single-season franchise record for receiving TDs (11) by a TE.”

Article Continues Below

The previous record of 10 touchdowns by a tight end in a single campaign was held by Pete Retzlaff in 1965. Dallas Goedert, who is in his eighth season in the league, is having the best year of his career in terms of touchdowns scored. Before this season, Goedert never recorded more than five receiving touchdowns in a year.

It's been a solid season for Goedert. Not only has he recorded a career-high in touchdowns, but he's also managed to haul in a career high of 60 receptions and counting. He's also on pace to surpass the 600-yard mark, which would be just the fourth time in his career to do so.

With the NFC East already clinched, the Eagles may opt to sit their starters in Week 18 when they take on the Washington Commanders. If that is the case, then Sunday's game against the Bills would be Dallas Goedert's final game of the regular season, as he would likely sit and prepare for the playoffs in that scenario.