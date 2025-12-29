The Philadelphia Eagles walked into a hostile Highmark Stadium and walked out with a 13-12 victory, but head coach Nick Sirianni couldn't leave without getting the last word. As the clock hit triple zeros, Sirianni was spotted chirping at the stunned Buffalo Bills crowd, clearly energized by his team's defensive stand.

“Not so much (talking) anymore! Love this sh*t,” Sirianni yelled while walking in the tunnel, a moment captured by cameras as AJ Brown walked past him.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni after beating the Bills: “Not so much (talking) anymore! Love this sh*t.” (🎥 @JClarkNBCS)

pic.twitter.com/GPqDoRJCou — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The game itself was a defensive grind that came down to the final seconds. With the Eagles clinging to a 13-6 lead, Buffalo marched down the field, capping the drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Josh Allen with just five seconds remaining. Bills head coach Sean McDermott rolled the dice, opting to go for two and the win instead of playing for overtime.

Article Continues Below

The gamble didn't pay off. Allen, who finished with 262 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns, rolled right but couldn't connect with Khalil Shakir in the back of the end zone. The incompletion sealed the win for Philadelphia and silenced the “Bills Mafia”, at least until Sirianni opened his mouth.

Offensively, it wasn't a pretty day for the Birds. Jalen Hurts struggled to find a rhythm in the wet conditions, completing just 13 of 27 passes for 110 yards. However, he did connect with Dallas Goedert for the Eagles' only touchdown, a crucial score that gave them the buffer they needed. Saquon Barkley provided the ground support with 68 yards on 19 carries.

The victory keeps Philadelphia in prime position for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. While the division crown is already sitting in the trophy case, this win proved the Eagles can win ugly on the road, something Sirianni was more than happy to remind the Buffalo faithful about on his way out.