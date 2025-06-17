Jalen Hurts and Bryonna “Bry” Burrows celebrated their love for a second time!

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his wife, Bry, had a second wedding celebration on June 14 in Napa Valley, according to Page Six.

The couple rented the Four Seasons resort in Napa for an extended weekend from Thursday, June 12 to Saturday, June 14, which was made private for only their special guests. According to the outlet, the couple was surrounded by their family, friends, and with music icon Stevie Wonder in attendance as a guest.

The celebration began with a dinner on Thursday and a party on Friday. The magical weekend ended with the couple's wedding ceremony on Saturday.

According to photos obtained by the outlet, Burrows wore a white strapless dress, and the quarterback wore a white tuxedo.

Back in 2023 for Essence's Men's issue, he confirmed that he was off the market.

“I’m not married or anything like that,” he told the publication. “But I am spoken for.”

The couple met back when both Burrows and Hurts were students at University of Alabama and were dating on-and-off. The pair went public with their relationship at the NFC Championship game when the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 31-7. While the Eagles ended up losing the Super Bowl 57 to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35, Hurts already won off the field as he told Essence that he knew that Burrows was the one.

“I knew a long time ago,” says Hurts about Burrows. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

Bry works as an artificial intelligence partner for IBM according to her LinkedIn after graduating with her bachelor's degree from Alabama in 2017 and later her MBA at Alabama's Manderson School of Business. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. as Hurts is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

They ended up announcing their engagement in Essence the following year and tying the knot for the first time earlier this year.

The couple is very private about their relationship but prior to Super Bowl 59 which the Eagles defeated the Chiefs, Hurts gave Burrows a sweet mention at the press conference.

“To Bry, the Mrs., thank you for the support, thank you for the love and thank you for being the rock that I can lean on,” he said.