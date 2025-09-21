The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams 33-26 on Sunday, moving to 3-0 on the young season. After a DeVonta Smith touchdown, Philly took a 27-26 lead late in the fourth quarter. Joshua Karty lined up for a game-winning field goal for LA from 44 yards with three seconds left on the clock. The Eagles blocked the kick, and Jordan Davis took it to the house, inflating the score.

THE EAGLES BLOCK THE RAMS FG TO WIN THE GAME 🤯🍿 pic.twitter.com/07VemwAZay — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Davis lept up and blocked the kick, securing the win for the Eagles. He scooped it up and ran it into the end zone without much challenge from the Rams' tacklers. He crossed the goal line with the ball and a caravan of teammates to finish off the win in style.

The Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs by three points each to win the season. Their seven-point win does not tell the entire story of the game, but still represents their biggest margin of victory this year. Jalen Hurts tossed three touchdowns in the second half to come from behind and snag the victory.

The loss drops the Rams to 2-1, the first loss out of division by an NFC West team this year. They had a 26-7 lead early in the second half, but failed to score for the rest of the game. Karty had two field goals blocked, with his previous attempt batted back by Jalen Carter.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni praised Carter and Davis for their great play on the interior line during the week. That came to fruition on special teams to win in Week 3.

The Eagles bring their undefeated record on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week. Both teams are 3-0 after Tampa pulled off an eventful win over the New York Jets on Sunday. The Rams head back home to face the undefeated Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium.