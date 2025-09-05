Eagles fans got a wild start to the 2025 NFL season as chaos unfolded just seconds into the opener against the Cowboys. Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected after spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, making headlines for all the wrong reasons before many fans even found their seats.

Carter and Prescott exchanged words while an injury timeout stopped play, then, in a jaw-dropping moment, Carter spat toward Prescott. That unsportsmanlike act didn’t sit well with officials who handed Carter a flag and tossed him out after only six seconds, setting the tone for a night loaded with drama.

Philly’s defense had to make immediate adjustments, losing a Pro Bowl anchor with the game barely underway. Meanwhile, the Cowboys capitalized fast, driving down for a touchdown while the Eagles attempted to regroup from the shocking exit.

The incident sent social media into a frenzy, with Eagles icon Jason Kelce hopping on X to post: “This is the most wild start to an NFL season of all time. First play of the game, one player is carted off, the other ejected. I mean, everyone knows you don’t spit, you swallow obvi.” The tweet instantly went viral for its NSFW nature, which had Jason Kelce written all over it, sparking memes and reactions across NFL Twitter as fans from all sides weighed in on the controversy.

Carter’s mistake could have major consequences in the weeks ahead. League insiders say the NFL tends to fine rather than suspend players for similar conduct, but there’s still chatter about whether the league will set an example with a harsher penalty. With Carter potentially out for Week 2, Philadelphia’s defense will feel extra pressure to step up. Rival fans poured fuel on the fire, mocking Philly online with references to the incident and the “Hawk Tuah” meme that made its rounds overnight.

From Carter’s ejection to Kelce’s viral moment, the opener between the Eagles and Cowboys might go down as one of the most talked-about season starts in years. Whether Carter’s punishment ends with just an ejection or turns into a longer absence, it’s clear his actions left a mark on Philadelphia and on the NFL. No matter what happens next, this jaw-dropping night is going to be replayed and argued about for a long time.