Though the Philadelphia Eagles were able to pull out a gutsy win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, it didn't come without some controversy, namely from star wide receiver AJ Brown, who finished out the game with two catches on three targets for 13 yards.

After making a joke about his production on Twitch, Brown was asked about his comments, production, and role in the Eagles' offense, and let it be known that he isn't just happy with winning, but instead wants the offense to evolve in such a way that he plays a massive role in it.

Will some fans take this the wrong way? Most assuredly so, but Brown doesn't mind, as at the end of the day, teams either get better or worse; they don't stay the same.

“I don't care if I'm misunderstood. I'll stand up and fall on the sword over and over again. It's about doing what we're supposed to do on offense,” Brown declared via Zach Berman.

“And if we're really in this business to try to get better, we got to do what we go to to do and not just say, ‘it's about wins' or ‘as long as we got the win, it's cool.' No, you can't do that. Not in this league. We got to continue to get better. We have to do what we gotta do on offense to help the defense, help the special teams.”

Now to most Eagles fans, a win really is the most important stat but it's clear even Jalen Hurts was looking to help make Brown happy at the end of the game, as he seemingly audibled into a deep shot to his Pro Bowl wide receiver to try to get him a game-winning touchdown, even if it instead produced some drama that likely resulted in at least a few Philly soft pretzels being thrown against a wall in disgust. If Brown is more concerned with individual stats than team glory, then who knows, maybe all of those trade rumors will continue to grow as he continues to stoke the flames.