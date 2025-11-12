The Philadelphia Eagles now sit atop the NFC after their win against the Green Bay Packers, and it looks like they have found the spark that helped them on their way to the Super Bowl last season. They've also tried to add talent to help them in the progress, and while some have proven to be key, others are still trying to find their way.

One of those players is Jaire Alexander, whom the Eagles traded for at the deadline after he wasn't seeing close to any playing time with the Baltimore Ravens. With the recent rumors of Alexander looking at possibly retiring, the Eagles made the corresponding moves.

“We have activated CB Jakorian Bennett from reserve and placed CB Jaire Alexander on the Reserve/Retired List,” the Eagles wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The news came out the day before that Alexander was going to take a step away from the game, and he'll make his decision on what he wants to do, according to Jay Glazer.

“Former Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander has decided to step away from football to try to focus on getting himself right physically and mentally before deciding on his future. Alexander informed the Eagles of his decision today, NFL on FOX has learned,” Glazer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Alexander only played in two games with the Ravens this season, and it was obvious that he struggled during those times. He's also been working to get his knee right after having surgery in January. When the Eagles traded for him, they had a plan for him to stay in Philadelphia during their game against the Packers for his knee, and so he could continue to get acclimated to their defensive system.

Now, it looks like Alexander is contemplating on if he should hang up his cleats.