The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-2 and once again near the top of the NFC, but star wide receiver A.J. Brown appears more frustrated than ever.

During a recent live stream with gamer Janky Rondo, Brown vented about his unhappiness both on and off the field, giving fans a candid look into his growing discontent. When asked how he was doing, Brown responded, “No. Where have you been? Family’s good. Everything else, no. It’s a mess. You on some ‘How you been?’ Struggling, brother.” Later, he added a jab that caught fantasy football players off guard: “If you got me on fantasy, get rid of me.”

The remarks quickly went viral, renewing questions about Brown’s relationship with the Eagles’ offense and new coordinator Kevin Patullo. Despite the team’s success, the passing game has sputtered. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has leaned heavily on short routes and designed runs, leaving Brown largely out of rhythm.

In Monday’s 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers, Brown caught just two passes for 13 yards. Through eight games, he has totaled 31 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 51 yards per game, the lowest mark of his career. By comparison, he posted over 1,400 yards in each of the previous two seasons and was among the NFL’s most explosive playmakers.

Tension between A.J. Brown and the Eagles is still bubbling

Article Continues Below

Brown’s latest comments follow weeks of tension surrounding his reduced role and speculation that he could be traded before the deadline. General manager Howie Roseman shut down those rumors, but Brown’s public frustration has kept the conversation alive.

When Brown joined the Eagles in 2022, he helped transform their passing attack and led them to a Super Bowl appearance. Now, that connection seems strained. While Philadelphia keeps winning, its star receiver has made it clear that he no longer feels part of the offensive heartbeat.

Unless the team finds a way to get him more involved, the disconnect between Brown and the Eagles could grow into a far bigger problem down the stretch.