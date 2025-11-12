The Philadelphia Eagles are still surrounded by drama despite their stranglehold on the NFC East. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown has been the center of it all, as he's complained about not getting the ball enough. The topic came up once against during a recent interview ahead of Week 11.

Dan Le Batard asked The Athletic's Dianna Russini if Brown believes he's being held back in Philadelphia.

“He does,” Russini said on Wednesday via The Dan Le Batard Show. “I think he just wants to be part of this game plan consistently throughout the game, not just in moments when they need him.”

Brown only has 31 receptions for 408 receiving yards and three touchdowns through eight games.

Russini highlighted the Eagles' bizarre decision to throw deep to Brown on fourth down as one situation where Philly surprisingly called his number.

“Like trying to go for it on fourth down,” Russini continued. “I'm not sure what happened there in terms of him going up for the ball. But to me, it's the same thing week in and week out.”

Article Continues Below

Unsurprisingly, Brown was the center of plenty of trade rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline. No deal got done, largely because the Eagles seem determined to keep their star receiver. Even if the situation is not ideal.

“Look, Howie Roseman got calls. People poked around a little bit. There was some chatter [about] if they would move A.J. Brown, and Philly was not doing it. They were like unless it's a “blow you away” deal we are not moving him, despite the fact that we know it's not the perfect scenario,” Russini concluded.

It is odd to see so much drama surrounding the Eagles despite their winning record. Philadelphia is 7-2 and riding a three-game winning streak. they have a four-game lead in the NFC East, practically guaranteeing themselves a home playoff game.

Ultimately, Brown probably just wants to be more involved just like Russini suggested. He could get plenty of opportunities during Philadelphia's next game.

Next up for the Eagles is a huge Week 11 matchup against the Lions on Sunday Night Football.