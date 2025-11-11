The Green Bay Packers absorbed a tough loss after bowing to the Philadelphia Eagles, 10-7, in a physical affair that plodded through four quarters at Lambeau Field on Monday.

The game remained scoreless at halftime, as the Packers and the Eagles traded stingy defenses. Philadelphia finally got on the board in the third quarter after Jake Elliott's 39-yard field goal.

The defending champions followed it up in the fourth quarter with a 36-yard touchdown courtesy of DeVonta Smith. But the Packers answered back via Josh Jacobs' six-yard touchdown to stay afloat.

Green Bay had a chance to steal the victory in its final drive, but Jordan Love failed to move the chains closer to the end zone. They tried to send the game into overtime, but McManus' attempt from 64 yards fell short.

After the game, fans weren't too kind to Packers coach Matt LaFleur, whom many blasted for his playcalling.

“Matt LaFleur needs to cleanse his playbook like I cleanse my timeline tomorrow after this L,” said @vsaaauce.

“Fire Matt LaFleur,” added @Gbon1010.

“I want the Packers offense to figure it out, but Matt LaFleur’s tendencies as a play-caller and ultimately, head coach, are corrupting this football team, specifically the offense. Injuries are a problem, no doubt, but LaFleur and the offensive coaching staff are absolutely LOST,” noted @StoolFrenchy.

“Matt Lafleur sucks. Jordan Love sucks. Our receivers all suck. Defense yet again, year after year, keeps us in these games while the offense plays a quarter of good football,” commented @Epic_Killa_.

“Matt LaFleur should be sent to Guantanamo,” wrote @GOATRodgersSZN.

The Packers dropped to 5-3-1 after the defeat, including 3-2 at home. The Eagles, on the other hand, improved to 7-2 and tied the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC.

Green Bay lost center Elgton Jenkins and wide receiver Romeo Doubs to injuries during the game.