Amid the recent tush push ban voting, the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts were among the teams in favor of kissing the play goodbye. Their votes were a harsh reminder for Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni that the NFL is nothing if not a cut-throat industry.

Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen, the respective head coaches of the Cardinals and Colts, are former members of Sirianni's Eagles staff. Their affiliation did not seem to matter, as Arizona and Indianapolis were two of 22 teams voting to ban the tush push, according to NBC Sports.

Just months before the official voting, Sirianni jokingly said Gannon and Steichen “better vote for” the tush push to continue. In that group, Sirianni also included New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, who served as his offensive coordinator in 2024. Sirianni claimed that Gannon, Steichen and Moore are all currently head coaches “because of” the tush push.

Gannon and Steichen worked together under Sirianni in 2021 and 2022. The former worked as the Eagles' defensive coordinator, while the latter served as Sirianni's offensive coordinator. They both departed in the 2023 offseason for their current head coaching positions.

Regardless of the Cardinals and Colts' votes, the tush push survived another offseason attempt to ban it. The proposal to ban the play, orchestrated by the Green Bay Packers, fell two votes shy of advancing.

Eagles' Nick Sirianni replaces more coordinators in 2025

Despite wrapping up just his fourth season as a head coach, Sirianni has already built a robust coaching tree. Since taking over for Doug Pederson in 2021, Sirianni has already watched a handful of his assistants move on to bigger roles.

Gannon, Steichen and Moore graduating from Sirianni's staff makes the Eagles head coach the only one in the league with three former assistants currently leading other teams. Brian Johnson, Sirianni's former offensive coordinator, also moved on to accept the assistant head coach job on Dan Quinn's staff with the Washington Commanders.

With Moore accepting the Saints job, Sirianni had to replace his offensive coordinator for a third consecutive offseason. He opted to promote from within, bumping up passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Sirianni has several other prominent assistants on his 2025 staff, including former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. Special teams coordinator Michael Clay, defensive backs coach Roy Anderson and offensive quality control coach Eric Dickerson are all viewed as potential up-and-coming assistants.