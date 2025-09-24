On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles moved to 3-0 on the season with a comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a game they once trailed by 19 points. The win was a thrilling display of perseverance for an Eagles team that hadn't been truly tested in quite some time.

On Wednesday, the Eagles announced a flurry of roster moves, including one in particular that had the fanbase confused.

“We’ve signed S Marcus Epps, TE Cam Latu, and CB Parry Nickerson to the active roster and placed CB Jakorian Bennett, WR Darius Cooper, and OLB Nolan Smith on Injured Reserve. We’ve also signed LB Lance Dixon, DB Eli Ricks, and WR Quez Watkins to the practice squad,” the team announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Later, ESPN's Adam Schefter clarified what the injury was.

“Sources: Eagles OLB Nolan Smith strained his triceps Sunday, and now is expected to be sidelined through the team’s Nov. 2 bye. He could return for the Monday night Nov. 10 game at Green Bay. Smith had triceps surgery a week after the Super Bowl and aggravated the injury last week. The plan now is to let him rest, then return after the bye,” wrote Schefter on X.

The former Georgia Bulldogs standout has played in all there games for the Eagles thus far this year, and did not appear to be ailing at any point during the recent contest against the Rams. It's possible that the Eagles themselves will provide more information about the injury at a later time.

Meanwhile, the Eagles as a whole have been rolling this year, finding ways to win even if they haven't looked particularly dominant in any of their three victories.

Last week, the Eagles relied upon Jalen Hurts to throw the ball more heavily than they typically do, as the quarterback made several impressive passes down the field, many of which landed in the hands of wide receiver AJ Brown, to help spur the Eagles' comeback.

In any case, things don't get any easier from here for the Eagles, as they will next take the field on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.