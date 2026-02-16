The Philadelphia Eagles had a plan to reshape their offense this offseason, and that started with the coaching staff. Their recent move was making a promotion from within, as Parks Fraizer will now be the quarterbacks coach, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“The current expectation is that the Eagles will name Parks Frazier as QB coach, sources tell CBS Sports. Was Philly’s pass game coordinator in 2025. Now expected to move into a new role. Previously worked for Miami, Carolina, and Indianapolis. Was interim OC for Indy in 2022,” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Frazier has the experience that the Eagles want, and moving him to the quarterbacks coach should bode well for Jalen Hurts, who may have had a down year by his standards.

Last season, the Eagles' offense had a lot of inconsistency, and there were fingers being pointed everywhere. No one got more blame than Kevin Patullo, whom Hurts always defended when asked about their struggles.

“I think I'm always growing, I'm always taking in my experiences and learning from everything that we go through,” Hurts said about Patullo. “I think it's tough to single out one individual, especially in a moment like this. We all gotta improve, and that's how I look at it.”

At the end of the season, Patullo moved on from the Eagles, and now they have Sean Mannion at the position, who was the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach. The hope is that he can bring over what he learned from the Packers' offense and help the Eagles get back to what they were two seasons ago, when they won the Super Bowl.

Hurts will be the main key to getting the offense back on track, and working with Mannion and Frazier could do wonders for him as he looks to have a better season.