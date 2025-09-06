The Philadelphia Eagles made waves in July when they shockingly traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for offensive guard Kenyon Green. Two months later, Green's tenure with the team is already over before it even started.

The Eagles released Green during final roster cuts, but re-signed him to the practice squad and immediately elevated him to the active roster. However, after listing him as inactive for Thursday's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia announced it is waiving Green on Saturday.

The Eagles initially cut Green after he suffered a wrist injury during the preseason. Ironically, his injury occurred the same day that Gardner-Johnson got banged up in Texans' practice. Gardner-Johnson has since been removed from the Texans' injury report ahead of Week 1.

Green's release is particularly notable after left guard Landon Dickerson left Thursday's game with a back injury. Veteran journeyman Brett Toth finished the game in his stead, but the Eagles remain thin at guard depth. Since losing Mekhi Becton in free agency, Philadelphia is also starting former backup Tyler Steen at right guard.

Eagles prepare for Week 2 with shorthanded offensive line

After years of boasting one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, the Eagles are suddenly concerned with their blocking unit. Philadelphia entered Week 1 with three players sidelined with injuries before Dickerson joined that list in the second half.

Before Dickerson's injury, the Eagles were already without rookies Myles Hinton and Willie Lampkin, who began the season on injured reserve. Two other rookies, fifth-round pick Drew Kendall and sixth-round pick Cameron Williams, joined Green on the inactive list. Philadelphia will also be without fullback Ben VanSumeren, who suffered a torn patella tendon late in the offseason.

The Eagles luckily have a long week to hopefully get Dickerson back into the lineup. After kicking off the 2025 season on Thursday, Philadelphia has 10 days before a massive Week 2 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.