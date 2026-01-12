The Philadelphia Eagles’ quest for a repeat Super Bowl title ended in heartbreak on Sunday, as the San Francisco 49ers walked out of Lincoln Financial Field with a 23-19 victory in the Wild Card Round.

The loss has immediately turned up the heat on offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. The Eagles’ offense looked disjointed for much of the night, failing to capitalize on two crucial interceptions by rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Despite the noise surrounding the play-calling, quarterback Jalen Hurts refused to point fingers at his coordinator during his postgame availability.

“I think I'm always growing, I'm always taking in my experiences and learning from everything that we go through,” Hurts said when asked about Patullo. “I think it's tough to single out one individual, especially in a moment like this. We all gotta improve, and that's how I look at it.”

Jalen Hurts on Kevin Patullo. Says it isn’t the time to put blame on any one person pic.twitter.com/yVDjQld3k4 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 12, 2026

Article Continues Below

While Hurts is taking the high road, the numbers paint a grim picture of the offensive output. Hurts finished with just 168 passing yards and one touchdown, struggling to push the ball downfield against the 49ers’ secondary. The connection with star receiver A.J. Brown was virtually non-existent; Brown finished with a quiet three catches for 25 yards and was seen in a heated exchange with head coach Nick Sirianni on the sideline.

The offense stalled repeatedly in the second half. After taking a 13-10 lead into the locker room, Philadelphia managed a measly 36 total yards in the third quarter. When they needed a drive to save their season, the unit sputtered, ending with Hurts throwing an incompletion on a desperate 4th-and-11 with 43 seconds remaining.

Patullo, who was promoted to offensive coordinator following the Super Bowl win last season, will likely face intense scrutiny in the coming days. But for now, his quarterback is keeping the blame inside the locker room.