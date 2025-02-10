For the second time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions.

The NFC winners took down the Kansas City Chiefs in convincing fashion on Sunday, beating Patrick Mahomes and Co. 40-22. Eagles fans went nuts in the streets of Philly after the game and they will have another chance to do so at the Super Bowl parade, which is set to be held on Valentine's Day.

Via Adam Schefter:

“A Valentine’s special: the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade will be held Friday, February 14,” Schefter wrote on X.

The Day of Love will feature Birds supporters flooding every single street in the City of Brotherly Love. The team hinted on Sunday that the parade would be held on Friday and has now officially confirmed it. It was truly a remarkable season for the Eagles, who deservingly reached the mountaintop.

From top to bottom, this was the best roster in the NFL. They wiped the floor with every single opponent in the NFL Playoffs, smashing the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Commanders before embarrassing the Chiefs, who were denied of their three-peat. Philadelphia's defense truly shined in The Big Easy, sacking Mahomes six times.

They made the quarterback's life a living nightmare and also picked him off twice. Offensively, Saquon Barkley had a very quiet evening but it didn't matter. Jalen Hurts rushed for over 70 yards himself and threw for two touchdowns. The explosive duo of DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown did their part downfield as well.

The Eagles played arguably their best game of the entire campaign and it resulted in another ring. The Super Bowl parade was wild when they won it all in 2018 and it will be no different on Friday. These fans are as dedicated as can be to their team and deserve to celebrate for weeks on end.

Go Birds.