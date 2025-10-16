The Philadelphia Eagles have been on the struggle bus as of late, currently sitting at 4-2 after their recent road demolition at the hands of the New York Giants. The shocking result didn't necessarily cause fans to hit the panic button, but things are starting to feel eerily reminiscent of the funk the Eagles found themselves in during the 2023 season.

Recently, former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark took to ESPN's First Take to give the Eagles an ultimatum about his belief in them going forward.

“If you don't win this game against the Minnesota Vikings … I have no belief in you,” said Clark, via First Take on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the Eagles will next take the field on Sunday against the Vikings on the road in a game that could see the return of Minnesota quarterback JJ McCarthy. The Vikings haven't been dominant so far this year, currently sitting at 3-2 with wins over three questionable opponents, but Minnesota historically is a difficult place to play, and after getting demolished by the Giants, no game can be penciled in as a win for the Eagles.

Strange times for the Eagles

Most of the attention surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles' struggles has centered around the lack of targets for wide receiver AJ Brown and his subsequent petulance on social media. However, those were problems for the Eagles even during last year's Super Bowl run, so the problem clearly runs deeper than that.

Teams seem to be honing in on running back Saquon Barkley more this year, forcing quarterback Jalen Hurts to have to throw the ball more than he'd probably like to, and the results on that front have not been encouraging, making Hurts' number 19 ranking in the NFL Top 100 (which many fans found insulting) suddenly look like a great compliment.

Of course, there is still plenty of time for the Eagles to get back on track, and they are still two games above .500 at 4-2. Their game against the Vikings is set to kick off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.