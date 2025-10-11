Jalen Hurts worked the cash register at the World of Flight store in Philadelphia on Friday, a lighthearted postscript to a rough Thursday night for the Philadelphia Eagles.

A video posted on X showed Hurts standing behind the register during the Jordan Brand flagship’s grand opening, with the store carries his exclusive collection and features digital displays of the quarterback.

The moment came after the Eagles fell 34-17 to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, a loss that underlined problems beyond a single turnover or bad break. Hurts completed 24-of-33 passes for 283 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added seven carries for 13 yards and a rushing score. He also took three sacks.

The stat line reads like a decent night on paper, which made the collapse feel worse. Philadelphia surrendered 172 rushing yards and four touchdowns, with Cam Skattebo punching through for 98 yards and three scores. The Giants controlled second-half momentum and flipped the script with an efficient ground attack and a timely takeaway that yielded a long return.

The Eagles coughed up two turnovers, struggled on short-yardage defense, and let the Giants pin their ears back in the second half. That left Hurts and the passing game to chase the scoreboard instead of dictating the game plan. Fans noted the offense looked one-dimensional at times, and the game plan failed to mask protections and spacing issues.

This was very evident when the Eagles made their most controversial play of the game. They executed the Tush Push four times in a row to score a touchdown; a move that saw fans and players like Micah Parsons calling them out for it. Moreover, the duo of Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo just seemed unstoppable.

The Eagles' defense just couldn't contain the pair of rookies, who ended up turning the game around.

The World of Flight snapshot will play well on social, and it’s a reminder that the franchise remains larger than one loss. Still, the Eagles must fix fundamentals quickly: shore up the run defense, clean up the turnovers, and protect Hurts better. Fans will want answers.