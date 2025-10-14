The Philadelphia Eagles are in search of answers after back-to-back losses to the Broncos and Giants dropped them to 4-2. Injuries, inconsistency, and visible frustration have begun to define a season that once promised another NFC title run.

With veteran edge rusher Za'Darius Smith retiring and the offense sputtering, head coach Nick Sirianni now faces challenges on both sides of the ball.

On defense, Sirianni was asked whether rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell could shift into an edge role following Smith’s surprise retirement. “We have a lot of versatility there and a really good linebacker room altogether,” Sirianni said.

“We look at everything that can help our team be as successful as possible.” He also praised Nakobe Dean’s return and highlighted the strong performances of Zack Baun and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Still, with Nolan Smith on injured reserve and limited depth at the edge, the Eagles may have to explore trade options if internal adjustments don’t hold up.

But while defensive depth is an issue, the real concern in Philadelphia remains the offense. Despite a roster packed with stars — including Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Saquon Barkley- the Eagles’ offense ranks 29th in the NFL through six weeks.

Following Thursday’s loss to the Giants, head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the team’s struggles and defended first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Not in this sport is it ever on one person,” Sirianni said. “We’re not in the business of assigning blame. We’re in the business of finding solutions.” He emphasized that inefficiency on early downs has put the team behind schedule too often, resulting in third-and-long situations.

“Right now, we’re not near our standard on third down,” Sirianni admitted. “We have a lot of thoughts and things we want to put into action.”

When asked if the Eagles planned to change play-calling duties, Sirianni flatly said no. Instead, the coaching staff is treating this mini bye week as a chance to rest, review film, and reestablish balance on offense.

The team’s frustrations go beyond X’s and O’s. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Eagles’ locker room feels “lost and defeated” after Thursday’s meltdown. Players reportedly left the field frustrated, some refusing to speak with reporters.

The offense’s predictability, missed blocking assignments, and lack of rhythm have fueled growing concerns about leadership and chemistry.

With the season still young, Sirianni remains optimistic, but the pressure is mounting. Unless Philadelphia finds quick fixes on offense and restores locker room morale, their NFC title hopes could fade faster than expected.