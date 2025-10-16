The Philadelphia Eagles are searching for answers after back-to-back losses to the Denver Broncos and New York Giants, and running back Saquon Barkley is taking a different approach to get the team’s rhythm back. During a recent appearance on NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Take Off with John Clark podcast, Barkley revealed that he’s been rereading Chop Wood Carry Water: How to Fall in Love with the Process of Becoming Great — a book focused on discipline, consistency, and humility.

NBC Sports’ John Clark shared the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), explaining that Barkley discussed how the book is helping him refocus amid the Eagles’ midseason struggles. The clip quickly circulated among fans praising the star for his openness.

“Chop Wood Carry Water: How to Fall in Love with the Process of Becoming Great”

“Just falling in love again with the process. You can lose sight of that. That’s what I get back to: just falling in love with the process. Being detailed in every little thing that I can do. Getting back to playing the kind of football that I know I play.”

Through six games, the Eagles offense has looked out of sync after a 4-0 start. The team still sits atop the NFC East at 4-2, but points have been hard to come by. Barkley has totaled 325 yards on 95 carries (3.4 YPC) with four touchdowns, a noticeable dip from his 2024 Offensive Player of the Year form.

The Eagles running back’s comments reflect more than personal frustration — they mirror a locker room trying to reclaim its identity. His focus on daily discipline aligns perfectly with Nick Sirianni’s leadership style, which emphasizes detail and process over panic. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has reportedly led team meetings to help reset the offense’s mindset.

Inside the locker room, Barkley’s words carry weight. As one of the NFL’s most respected voices, his renewed mindset could spark a cultural shift — a reminder that success begins with consistency, not comfort. For a team built on grit and precision, Barkley’s focus on the process might be exactly what the defending Super Bowl champions need heading into their Week 7 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.