Concern is mounting inside the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room. Several players privately admitted that the current struggles feel uncomfortably similar to Philadelphia’s 2023 meltdown.

During an ESPN roundtable, reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shared that some Eagles players have expressed growing unease about the team’s offensive direction and energy. Fowler said one player described the atmosphere as “starting to feel like the 2023 meltdown all over again,” referencing when Philadelphia lost five of its final six games after a 10-1 start.

The latest loss, a 34-17 defeat to the previously 1-4 New York Giants, dropped the Eagles to 4-2 and reignited comparisons to that collapse. Right tackle Lane Johnson voiced frustration about the team’s predictability on offense. That echoes internal complaints that new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s schemes lack purpose.

Statistics back up the concern. Through six games, the Eagles are averaging 21.5 points and 274.5 yards per game. That's their lowest marks under head coach Nick Sirianni. By comparison, their offenses under previous play-callers Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson, and Kellen Moore all produced at least 22 points and 360 yards per contest in their first six outings.

An Eagles offense struggling to find a rhythm

Article Continues Below

Patullo, promoted from within after Moore left for a head coaching job, is Philadelphia’s fourth offensive coordinator in five seasons. Neither he nor Johnson, his predecessor, had prior NFL play-calling experience before taking the role. Early returns suggest growing pains. Opposing coaches have reportedly referred to the Eagles’ current approach as “Brian Johnson 2.0,” a nod to last season’s failed offensive experiment.

A major factor has been Saquon Barkley’s decline in production. After rushing for more than 2,000 yards last season, he is on pace for just 921, less than half of that total. Philadelphia’s offensive line has also regressed after losing key veterans and dealing with injuries, creating fewer lanes for Barkley and putting added pressure on quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Despite the concerns, Sirianni dismissed the notion that his team is reliving 2023’s nightmare. “I see the same hunger that was there before we won the Super Bowl,” he said. “It comes down to detail, and we weren’t detailed enough.”

Still, the weight of expectation and history looms large. The Eagles were built to repeat, but now find themselves searching for rhythm, identity, and answers before another promising season starts to slip away.