The Philadelphia Eagles have suddenly hit a bit of a free-fall in recent weeks, getting demolished by the New York Giants during last week's Thursday Night Football clash. Neither the offense nor the defense got it going with any consistency in that game, as Jalen Hurts continued to sink in the league-wide quarterback standings and the defense finding themselves torched by Giants rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo.

Recently, there has been concern about the hamstring injury suffered by cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, and now, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is getting real on how he would go about replacing him.

“Eagles DC Vic Fangio says he’d go with Adoree’ Jackson over Kelee Ringo at this point, but with Quinyon Mitchell potentially sidelined with his hamstring injury, the plan would be to play both of them,” reported Brooks Kubena of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Ringo hasn't had a great season so far, giving up a big play in last week's game vs the Giants, but for an Eagles team that has prided itself on its depth over the last few years, it could be all hands on deck as they navigate some injury rough waters.

A tough stretch for the Eagles

For the first four weeks of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles seemed to be picking up right where they left off a year ago as Super Bowl champions, knocking off multiple contending teams in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams en route to a 4-0 record.

However, since then, the Eagles have lost games to the Denver Broncos and New York Giants, causing some to wonder if the same post-Super Bowl funk that hit them during the 2023 season might be manifesting itself once again.

At this point, it's far too early to make any such definitive declaration considering how much time the Eagles have left to turn things around. However, fans would certainly like that process to start sooner rather than later.

The Eagles will next take the field on Sunday on the road for a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET.