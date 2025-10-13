The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-2 and are in the driver's seat in the NFC East, but they've also lost their past two games. The problems that they were dealing with in the first four games of the season have come to light and resulted in losses. One of those problems has been the offense, more specifically, with how their wide receivers have not been getting the ball.

A.J. Brown has shown his frustration about not getting the ball earlier in the season, and that has led to trade rumors surrounding his name, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“That said, other teams are monitoring the situation,” Breer wrote. “One high-end executive for an AFC contender texted that he anticipates Brown’s name coming up in trade talks before the deadline, though it hasn’t happened yet: ‘His production is down, and the offense/quarterback are what they are. He doesn’t seem happy.'”

If the Eagles' problems on offense continue, it wouldn't be a surprise if they made the decision to make some trades. As of now, the Eagles still have the chance to right their wrongs, but it's going to take a lot of fixing on offense to make things better.

Could A.J. Brown be on the trade block?

The AFC must truly believe that Brown could be on the trade block, because a general manager from the conference also said the same thing about him earlier in the week, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

“Brown doesn’t look frustrated or mad — he looks indifferent. And that’s not a good place to be.” A GM in the AFC said. “I think Howie (Roseman) moves him. It would have to be for the right player or pick, but (a trade) wouldn’t surprise me. Howie likes deals, especially if a player’s value overrides how Brown is being used.

“Most teams anticipate the asking price to be steep. Expect more calls as we near November.”

In the midst of the Eagles' problems on offense, Saquon Barkley had a meeting with Brown and Jalen Hurts to discuss what needed to be fixed. When Brown was asked by the media about the meeting, he claimed that he didn't know about it. The next day, Brown went on social media and clarified his answer.

“Just to clear this up. That wasn’t a meeting or a sit-down. I said ‘I don’t recall' because it got painted like there was tension and Sa had to step in. That’s not true. I was walking to my car, saw them, and stopped to talk. Nothing more,” Brown wrote.