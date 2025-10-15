The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in familiar territory. After a hot start and another sluggish offensive outing in a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants, the Eagles are facing renewed questions about Philadelphia's offensive identity and play-calling under first-year coordinator Kevin Patullo.

The frustration has started to boil over inside the locker room. Right tackle Lane Johnson called the offense “too predictable,” a sentiment echoed by several teammates and rival coaches. The Eagles’ offense ranks among the bottom third of the league in points per game, yards per play, and explosive plays through six games, all significant dips from last season’s Super Bowl-winning pace.

Patullo, promoted after Kellen Moore departed for New Orleans, inherited an offense that once thrived on balance and creativity. Instead, the unit has struggled to find rhythm or disguise. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that quarterback Jalen Hurts has been asked to throw 33 times per game, well above his average from a year ago, when Philadelphia leaned heavily on the run game to unlock deep opportunities for wide receiver A.J. Brown.

“Some players want to see more play-action and pre-snap motion,” Fowler said on an ESPN roundtable discussion. “The Eagles use play-action less than 20 percent of the time, which is near the bottom of the league. That could help Hurts find cleaner throwing lanes and get the offense in sync.”

The Eagles are searching for balance

Running back Saquon Barkley, who powered the team with over 2,000 rushing yards last season, has seen his production drop sharply. He is on pace for fewer than half that total, continuing a leaguewide trend of elite backs regressing after record seasons. Dan Graziano of ESPN suggested that Barkley’s revival may hold the key to the Eagles’ offensive turnaround.

“He’s still the best player on a team full of stars,” Graziano said. “If they can find creative ways to get him back to 80 or 85 percent of last year’s level, everything changes.”

The numbers paint a concerning picture. Under head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles’ offense averaged nearly 400 yards per game in 2023. This season, that figure has plummeted to 274.5. Their expected points added per play have also turned negative for the first time in Sirianni’s tenure.

Sirianni insists that the team’s preparation and focus have not wavered. But the echoes of 2023’s late-season collapse are growing louder. “The name of this game is detail,” he said. “We weren’t detailed enough today.”

Philadelphia’s upcoming stretch will reveal whether this is a momentary slump or the beginning of another unraveling. The coaching staff’s adjustments, particularly on offense, will determine if the Eagles can avoid reliving their worst nightmares.