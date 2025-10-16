With Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season rapidly approaching, fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are desperately looking for answers regarding the future of Philly's offense.

Sure, Nick Sirianni and company have talked a big game during the mini-bye, noting that they've found a few new third-down solutions that aren't just having every receiver run five yards and turn around, but will it work? Or will the reigning and defensible Super Bowl champions continue to struggle?

Well, in an interview with reporters at his locker room on Wednesday, AJ Brown weighed in on just that, noting that this isn't the same team that won the Super Bowl, and as a result, they have to come together and find their own ways to win.

“It's a new team. Guys are not playing us the same. That's not an excuse. We have to adapt and move forward,” Brown explained via Zach Berman. “Can't harp on what happened last year or the team we have on paper. That doesn't matter. We have to go out and play. The team that plays with the least amount of mistakes. That's who wins. At times, we haven't been doing that.”

Unfortunately for fans in Philadelphia, Brown's assertion couldn't be more correct. Not only have the Eagles lost some key players like Mekhi Becton, Darius Slay, and Isaiah Rodgers, but also their fearless offensive leader, Kellen Moore, who turned Philadelphia from a frustrating first-round out to Super Bowl winners. While there was some hype about what Kevin Patullo could bring to the offense, so far, things look more like the lows of the Jalen Hurts era than the offenses that took the OklaBama quarterback to the Super Bowl.

Can the Eagles get things back on track? Sure, especially if they allow more voices like former Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler into the offensive planning meetings. But as Brown noted, expecting the same results even from a similar group of players is simply unrealistic at this point in the season.