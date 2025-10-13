The Philadelphia Eagles already have plenty of questions to answer following a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants, and now they will have to replace one of their most reliable pass-rushers. Former Second-Team All-Pro defensive end Za'Darius Smith stunningly announced his retirement via an Instagram post on Monday.

“Who would have thought that a kid from Greenville, AL, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years,” he wrote, per insider Dianna Russini.

“This game has given me the opportunity to meet great coaches, compete alongside some of the best players ever, and represent some of the greatest organizations in the league. Football has transformed my life and my family's lives forever – and for that, I'm forever grateful.”

The 2015 fourth-round draft pick, who attended East Mississippi Community College before enrolling at Kentucky, also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. He signed with the Eagles after their season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys and immediately made an impact on the edge. Smith recorded one and a half sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a 79.0 defensive grade with the team, according to Pro Football Focus.

Za'Darius Smith enjoyed an impressive run

Considering the 33-year-old's production, a midseason exit is hard for many fans to grasp. But not everyone wishes to wait for Father Time before hanging up their cleats and pads. Smith appreciates everything that football has brought to his life.

“This career has taken me across the world — from earning my first passport stamp to visit countries I only saw on maps, to helping me start a foundation that gives back to my community,” he said. “There have been challenges along the way, but the rewards have outweighed them all and helped me learn, grow, and evolve as a man.”

Smith did not mention why he is choosing to retire now, but Philly is surely going to miss him. The Eagles are allowing 23.8 points per game (19th in NFL) and only have nine sacks as a team (tied for 26th), and this news could further magnify their defensive issues. He clearly feels it is time to step away, though.

Za'Darius Smith issued a warm thank you to “every fan” of every franchise he ever represented, expressing the utmost gratitude for the privilege to compete for them for over a decade.

“As I step into the newest season of my life, please know this game has meant the world to me,” Smith said. “The lessons learned on and off the field will stay with me forever.” The three-time Pro Bowl selection finishes with 70.5 sacks, 223 solo tackles, 87 tackles for loss and 10 forced fumbles in 145 career games.