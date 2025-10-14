The Philadelphia Eagles continue to shuffle their roster as they search for answers following consecutive losses that have cast early doubt on their NFC title hopes. The 4-2 Eagles have looked nothing like the dominant force they were last season, and frustrations are clearly building inside the locker room.

Head coach Nick Sirianni, however, has refused to play the blame game. After the loss to the Giants, Sirianni defended first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo amid growing criticism of the offense’s poor execution and predictability.

“Not in this sport is it ever on one person,” Sirianni told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We’re not in the business of assigning blame. We’re in the business of finding solutions.”

Philadelphia’s offense has been one of the NFL’s worst through six weeks, ranking 29th in total yards per game despite boasting a star-studded lineup that includes Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Saquon Barkley.

Sirianni said the team’s biggest issue has been inefficiency on early downs, putting them in constant third-and-long situations. The Eagles’ offensive line, once their greatest strength, has struggled to create running lanes or give Hurts enough time to work through his progressions.

With the offense sputtering and depth concerns piling up, the Eagles made another roster move to adjust their practice squad. According to team sources, Philadelphia has released running back Audric Estimé from the practice squad.

Article Continues Below

The former Denver Broncos fifth-round pick, who signed with the team earlier this season, is now a free agent, according to Ian Rapoport. Estimé never appeared in a regular-season game for the Eagles, and his departure likely opens a spot for a potential depth addition as the team reassesses its offensive approach.

Beyond roster tinkering, the team is also dealing with locker-room tension. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, several players left the locker room without speaking to reporters after the loss to New York. The sense of frustration is compounded by swirling trade rumors surrounding star receiver A.J. Brown.

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, multiple teams are monitoring Brown’s situation as the trade deadline approaches. One AFC executive predicted his name could “come up in trade talks,” citing his decreased production and visible frustration.

Another general manager told The Athletic that “Howie [Roseman] wouldn’t hesitate if the right deal came along.”

While Sirianni insists the Eagles are focused on fixing internal issues rather than making drastic changes, the front office appears ready to make moves if the skid continues. With the team’s bye week approaching, Philadelphia will need to reset quickly before the season’s midpoint or risk watching its championship window begin to close.