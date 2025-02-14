For the second time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions. The Birds put a beatdown on the Chiefs on Sunday, winning 40-22.

Fans were losing their minds after the game, turning Broad Street into absolute mayhem. But on Friday, it was a chance for Eagles supporters and the players to celebrate their title the right way with an epic Super Bowl parade.

Barkley caught up with the NFL during the parade and had nothing but good things to say about this organization and their incredible fanbase.

“You can't use words to describe this,” Barkley said. “Every time I think Philly can't take it to another level they take it to another level..me and my family are just happily honored to be part of this organization and part of this city.. this team deserves it all and here we are.”

When asked how the Eagles put it all together this season, Barkley described their success with one word:

“Love… I think that's the biggest thing. We have all these superstar names and nobody cares about who is the guy, who is going to get it done, we all sacrifice our ego and put it to the side so we can focus on winning a championship.”

Saquon certainly did his part. Despite struggling in the Super Bowl, the running back surpassed the 2,000-yard mark in the regular season, rushing for 2,005 yards and an average of 5.8 yards per carry, including 13 touchdowns. He also cooked in the playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are deservingly the champions and this is a chance to soak it all in. Birds fans might be intense when their team isn't playing well, but they're as passionate as can be and would run through fire for this team.

Here's a look at Saquon taking in the scenes:

Enjoy it, Philly.