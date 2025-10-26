The Philadelphia Eagles are up big over the New York Giants with a 38-13 lead late in the fourth quarter. However, it appears running back Saquon Barkley suffered an injury scare during the contest.

Reports indicate that the 28-year-old running back limped off the field and went to the blue medical tent, according to Tim McManus of ESPN. The injury happened after one of Barkley's long runs on the day against the Giants.

“Saquon Barkley to the medical tent. He started limping after that long run down the right side.”

Luckily, it doesn't appear to be too serious a situation, as Barkley was seen jumping up and down, celebrating Tank Bigsby's touchdown that happened not long after the injury, per Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Barkley was out of the medical tent in time to watch Tank Bigsby's 29-yard run. He was jumping up and down in celebration. Barkley is standing with the subs with his helmet in his hands.”

Although Saquon Barkley was celebrating Bigsby's touchdown, the Eagles ruled him questionable to return due to a groin injury, reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Considering the huge lead late in the contest, it's hard to imagine he returns to the field in this one.

“Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is questionable to return with a groin injury.”

If that's the last we see from the three-time Pro Bowler in Week 8, then he will end his day with 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). One of Saquon Barkley's scores was an impressive 65-yard run on his first rush attempt of the game.