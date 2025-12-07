The vibes around the Philadelphia Eagles have not been good during the 2025 season. Philadelphia is 8-4 headed into Week 14 and has a good shot to win the NFC East again in 2025. But that has not stopped plenty of drama from popping up around the Eagles during the regular season.

Philadelphia is trying to recover after their brutal loss to Chicago on Black Friday. The word from The Athletic's Dianna Russini is that the time for finger pointing is over with the Eagles.

Russini shared a nugget about the Eagles in an article published ahead of Week 14.

“I’m told this week, the team had a series of “no-BS discussions” ahead of a “Monday Night Football” meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers,” Russini wrote on Sunday. “The message? Stop pointing fingers.”

One Eagles player declared that Philly is over pointing fingers. Especially because almost everyone around the team has come under the microscope this season.

“We are all done with the finger-pointing,” one anonymous Eagles player told Russini. “[It is] not just one thing that’s in our way. It’s not just Jalen (Hurts), it’s not just Saquon (Barkley), it’s not just (OC Kevin) Patullo, it’s not just the offensive line. … It’s a little bit of everyone.”

One of the many reports out of Philadelphia this season centered on QB Jalen Hurts. Reports popped up about locker room discontent surrounding Hurts, suggesting the star quarterback is not liked by some teammates.

Another big distraction this season has been receiver A.J. Brown. The veteran was not as involved with Philly's offense to start the season, and he was not shy about voicing his frustrations.

Perhaps head coach Nick Sirianni can calm the storm by getting more involved. Sirianni is already taking a larger role in offensive meetings to support offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

“Sirianni has been more vocal in offensive meetings and has been presenting material alongside offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, sources said. According to one source, he has been addressing the group for longer than usual at the top of the meetings before ceding to Patullo, who continues to run them.”

If the Eagles can pull off a big win on Monday Night Football, that could help the team come together before a late-season playoff push.

Eagles at Chargers kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Monday.