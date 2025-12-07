The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a demoralizing defeat on Black Friday, losing at home to the Chicago Bears 24-15. Fans flipped after the team fell to 8-4, calling for the coaching staff to be fired. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo even had his house egged.

The Eagles’ offense has been under fire most of the year as the unit has struggled. The team as a whole has displayed ‘awful’ energy on the sideline during games.

But, fortunately, the Eagles have figured out how to combat the negativity surrounding the team this season. Philly installed a giant inflatable “positivity rabbit” in the locker room, per Bleacher Report. Its job is to “emphasize positivity and good vibes.”

Eagles have installed a 'positivity rabbit' into the locker room to emphasize 'positivity and good vibes' 🧘‍♂️💯 The offensive line 'stressed they are not sad they just wanted a good vibes bunny', per @ashlynrsullivan (via @ZBerm) pic.twitter.com/F1L0MSePTo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2025

Allow Saquon Barkley to explain. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I’m not into like holidays and bunnies and Christmas… I’m not really a big joyful holiday person I guess,” the Eagles’ All-Pro RB said, per ESPN’s Tim McManus. “But I was told it’s a ‘vibe bunny.’ The vibes are high. So there you go.” Got it?

Eagles try to stay positive amid challenging season

Barkley did admit he liked the inflatable bunny more than the smell of sweaty feet. So that’s something.

Apparently the offensive line is behind the new addition to the locker room. However, the group “stressed they are not sad, they just wanted a good vibes bunny.” Which is understandable. We’ve all been there. Philly will find out how effective the positivity talisman is on Monday night when the team takes on the Chargers in Los Angeles.

The Eagles’ have had issues with consistency and chemistry all season. The offense in particular has regressed. And everybody has suggestions on how to fix it.

The reality of the situation is that, even after the Week 13 loss to Chicago, Philadelphia remains atop the NFC East. The team is very likely to win the division and reach the playoffs.

Perhaps the Eagles can ride the positivity bunny vibes all the way to another Super Bowl. Lane Johnson is expected to return in Week 15, which should also help. The All-Pro tackle has been out since Week 11 with a Lisfranc sprain.