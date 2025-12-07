The Philadelphia Eagles’ 8-4 record looks solid on paper, but the team’s offensive issues have been hard to ignore. Calls to remove Kevin Patullo as offensive coordinator have grown louder. Patullo replaced Kellen Moore, who left to become the New Orleans Saints head coach. Back-to-back losses to the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears on Black Friday have ramped up the heat on Patullo, and fans even went so far as to egg his house.

However, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni remains unfazed by the criticism of Patullo, expressing his full support and confirming that Patullo will remain the offensive play-caller. At the same time, Sirianni has taken a more active role in the offense, getting more involved this week in preparations for “Monday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus.

From McManus:

“Sirianni has been more vocal in offensive meetings and has been presenting material alongside offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, sources said. According to one source, he has been addressing the group for longer than usual at the top of the meetings before ceding to Patullo, who continues to run them.”

The goal is to get the offense clicking again in Week 14, but it won’t be easy, as they face one of the league’s stingiest defenses. Los Angeles ranks third in total yards allowed (275.3 per game) and 11th in points allowed (21.1 per game).

So far in 13 games, Philadelphia’s offense hasn’t lived up to expectations. The Eagles rank 24th in total yards per game (304.8), 23rd in passing yards (196.3), 22nd in rushing (108.5), and 19th in points per game (22.5). It’s a noticeable step back from last year, when Philadelphia averaged 367.2 yards and 27.2 points per game. In the past four weeks, the Eagles have averaged just 15.5 points per game.

Philadelphia's red-zone efficiency and third-down conversions have also suffered. In their last three games, the Eagles have converted just 10-of-35 third downs (28.6%) and went 1-of-2 in red-zone opportunities against Chicago, managing 317 total yards while running only 51 plays compared to the Bears' 85.

Philadelphia’s schedule in the coming weeks, including games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, presents the team a chance to get things right before the postseason starts.