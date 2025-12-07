The Philadelphia Eagles are making another roster move. Philadelphia is waiving return man and wide receiver Xavier Gipson, per NFL Network. Gipson had appeared in five games this year for the team.

Gipson has been around several teams already this year. He was picked up by Philadelphia from waivers in late September. He also spent time with the New York Jets and the New York Giants. With the Eagles, Gipson was used primarily as a punt returner this season.

Gipson had been plagued by fumble problems over the course of the season. He posted two receptions for the Eagles as a wideout, for six yards.

The wideout had played the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Jets. He was again used as both a returner and wideout. He has 1,319 kickoff return yards in his career, along with a kick return touchdown.

Eagles hope to return to the Super Bowl

Philadelphia hopes to return to the Super Bowl this season. The defending Super Bowl champions are 8-4 on the campaign, and first in the NFC East this year.

The team came out of the gate strong this season, especially on offense. Philadelphia has struggled though since their bye week.

“Since their Week 9 bye, the Eagles have scored 15.5 points per game, and over the past six quarters scored managed 15 points total,” per an NFL Network report.

The Eagles made a series of other moves on Sunday, along with waiving Gipson.

“The Eagles also downgraded rookie offensive tackle Myles Hinton to out on Sunday. Hinton has been on Injured Reserve all season with a back injury. He has practiced fully in recent weeks, but will not be activated for Monday night's game against the Chargers,” the team said in a press release.

Philadelphia is coming off back-to-back losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears. There have been grumblings about the Eagles locker room and finger-pointing going on between players.

The Eagles play the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, at 8:15 ET.