Perhaps no 5-2 team in the history of the NFL has faced more scrutiny than the Philadelphia Eagles, who have faced relentless questions about their lethargic offense despite their impressive record and status as Super Bowl champions. The Eagles woke up to some extent on that side of the ball last week, with AJ Brown scoring multiple touchdowns and Devonta Smith recording nearly 200 yards.

Recently, team owner Jeffrey Lurie got 100% real on how the team is staying poised despite the abundant criticism from fans and pundits alike.

“Being able, in today's world, to manage the noise in a way where it relegates it to a bare minimum — that's a key to winning,” Lurie said, via Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. “You hope to have a culture that's able to do that. It's not guaranteed. But we purposely are very intentional about it.”

Article Continues Below

Lurie also spoke about the poise of quarterback Jalen Hurts.