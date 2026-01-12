The Philadelphia Eagles experienced quite the scare late in the 23-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Star running back Saquon Barkley was forced to exit the game for a moment after taking a hard hit on a rush attempt.

Barkley, who is 28 years old, appeared to have injured his hip after being hit on the side, per NFL reporter Arye Pulli. The Eagles rusher limped off the field after the play and met with trainers on the sideline.

#Eagles RB Saquon Barkley limped off of the field after this hit. Being evaluated by trainers now: pic.twitter.com/H736RRwjsd — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

Luckily, it wasn't a serious issue. Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews claimed on the broadcast that Saquon Barkley was fine and would return to action. So, at the very least, Barkley was able to finish Sunday's game for Philly.

It could have been a much worse situation, but he and the team certainly dodged a major concern. Barkley didn't return on the drive where he was injured, but managed to get back on the field for the next drive.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been one of the premier players on the Eagles' offense since he joined the team in 2024. Although this season he wasn't as productive as last, Barkley still managed to put up strong numbers out of the backfield. He entered the wild-card round with 1,140 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns (seven rushing, two receiving).

That role has remained prevalent throughout Sunday's loss to the 49ers. Barkley led the Eagles in rushing with 106 yards. He also recorded 25 receiving yards on the day, but did not score a touchdown for Philadelphia.