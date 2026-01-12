The Philadelphia Eagles are engaged in a heated Wild Card Round battle against the San Francisco 49ers. Helping lead their cause has been tight end Dallas Goedert.

Before halftime, Goedert both ran in a touchdown and caught a pass for a score. He became just the second Eagles player, Ricky Watters in 1995 was the other, to score both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the playoffs, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.

With just over 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Eagles are trailing 17-16. Outside of his two touchdowns, Goedert hasn't made too much noise as he has three catches for 18 yards. However, it's clear how much Philadelphia values the tight end in their offense, especially in the red zone.

During the regular season, the tight end caught 60 passes for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns. Goedert led the Eagles in touchdowns while ranking third in both receptions and yardage. If Philadelphia advances past the Wild Card round, quarterback Jalen Hurts will certainly keep looking the tight end's way.

Once the season is over, the Eagles will have to make a serious decision on Goedert as is set to be a free agent. He has spent his entire eight-year career with Philadelphia, catching 409 passes for 4,676 yards and 35 touchdowns. Goedert has even won a Super Bowl with the franchise.

For now though, the Eagles are just focused on taking down the 49ers. If Goedert keeps finding the back of the end zone, Philadelphia would be well on their way towards success.