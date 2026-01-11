The Philadelphia Eagles are up 13-10 going into halftime against the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round. Despite having the lead, wide receiver AJ Brown and head coach Nick Sirianni were spotted having a heated exchange on the sideline.

Brown and Sirianni's spat had to be separated by the Eagles' head of security, Big Dom. It's not clear exactly what was said during the exchange, but both AJ Brown and Nick Sirianni looked upset in the moment.

Nick Sirianni and A.J. Brown exchanging some words, and Big Dom has to step in to break it up. pic.twitter.com/hKWsGsHl8n — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Eagles have been surrounded by drama throughout the entire 2025-26 campaign. Rumors have speculated that the 28-year-old wide receiver has been upset with his role on the offense this season. Despite the ongoing criticism and outside noise, Philly has remained ultra-competitive.

Additionally, it's not like AJ Brown had a bad year either. He entered the wild-card game against the 49ers with 78 receptions, 1,003 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. It was the sixth time in his seven-year career that he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.

Ultimately, the spat may be nothing more than that. Almost immediately after coming out for the third quarter, sideline reporter Erin Andrews said on the Fox Sports broadcast that Sirianni played down the exchange altogether. So, according to the Eagles' head coach, he and AJ Brown have settled their differences. At least for now.

We'll see if Philly can maintain its lead in the second half of this playoff game. Based on the previous three postseason matchups we've seen so far, this 49ers-Eagles contest could come down to the final minute.